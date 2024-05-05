Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

