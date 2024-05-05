Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 185,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.04. The stock had a trading volume of 826,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,270. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.53.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

