Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 584,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,244. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

