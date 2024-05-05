Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,026 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

