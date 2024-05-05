Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. 191,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

