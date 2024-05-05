Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 101,188 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,188 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.