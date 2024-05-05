Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,155 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $32.22. 1,425,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.