Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 211,514 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,514 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,256,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

