Barclays Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 739.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.50. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). In related news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Also, insider Amy Stirling acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Insiders have bought a total of 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

