Barclays Raises Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $34.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 7,558,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,069. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flex by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

