Barrington Research Increases LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $79.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $69.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

