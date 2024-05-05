Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. 5,432,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,342. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

