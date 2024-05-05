Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,044,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,459,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 22,278,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

