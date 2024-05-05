Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

