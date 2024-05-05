Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.
Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.30.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
