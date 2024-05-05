Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.88 and a 1-year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

