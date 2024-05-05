Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Get Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.