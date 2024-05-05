Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

