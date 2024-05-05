Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 1,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 203,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 1.4 %

Roku stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.