Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,703,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

