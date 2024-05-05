Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $201.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

