Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

