Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,294,000 after buying an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $236.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

