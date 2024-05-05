Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.48% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $436,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 116,036 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

