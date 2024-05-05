Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

BIO opened at $279.83 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $468.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,054,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.