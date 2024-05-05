BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.76 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,901.84 or 1.00016447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00097313 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,480,181 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000835 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

