BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 2,877 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

