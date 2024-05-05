BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 2,877 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BlackLine Stock Performance
BL opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
