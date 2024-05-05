Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $745,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $672,852,000 after buying an additional 128,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

