Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

