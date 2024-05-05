Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,853 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

PCY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 208,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,551. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.