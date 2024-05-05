Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 4,334 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

