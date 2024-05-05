Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,524.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,399.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 433.49% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

