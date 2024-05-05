Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,399.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

