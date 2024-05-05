BrightView (NYSE:BV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BV

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,445,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,863. BrightView has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightView by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.