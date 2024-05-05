Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $125.08

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,053,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

