Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

CIA stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 10.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerald Shields bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at $374,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,287 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

