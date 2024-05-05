Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.86.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.05. 1,959,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

