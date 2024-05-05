Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GIL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,448. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

