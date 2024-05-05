Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGMU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

