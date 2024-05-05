Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.91. 3,446,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

