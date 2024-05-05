Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

