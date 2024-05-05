Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.67. 8,528,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,203,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,203,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

