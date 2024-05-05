Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $0.25. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,217,485 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

