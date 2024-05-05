CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CGON traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. CG Oncology has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $50.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CG Oncology stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

