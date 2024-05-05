Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 276,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,667. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
