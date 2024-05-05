Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 276,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,667. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

