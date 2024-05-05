Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,929. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

