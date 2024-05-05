Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

