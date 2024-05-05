City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.32

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.54. City Developments shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 33,151 shares traded.

City Developments Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

