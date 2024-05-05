CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 9,092,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,575,719. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

