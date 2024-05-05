Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

