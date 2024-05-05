Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

CLBK stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.